Eurovita, the release of redemptions for the flooded areas of Emilia-Romagna is being studied

Eurovita, hypothesis of release of redemptions for flooded areas

Redemptions blocked until September for Eurovita customers. This would be the orientation that emerged from the latest comparisons between the regulators, the Mef and the subjects (banks and insurance companies) engaged in the rescue of the company. However, a specific provision is being studied to allow redemptions to customers residing in the areas affected by the flood in Emilia Romagna. To do this, explain the sources questioned, a ad hoc regulatory intervention and the exact identification of the reference perimeter of the measurement.

Block until September for other customers

On the other hand, the extension of the block for the customer details. Orientation is one block further than three monthsto allow the execution of the complex agreement for the securing of customers. Everything will depend on reaching an agreement by 30 Junedate of the end of the extraordinary administration of Eurovita ed Eurovita holding. As confirmed by the number one of Unipol, Charles Cimbri, substantial progress has been made in recent days and the agreement is now close. Some steps remain to be defined, in particular relating to the accounting and treatment in financial statements of advances from major banks to smaller institutions

Bank-insurance relationships

The scheme of intervention provides, as known, a recapitalization of the company by the big five in the sector (Generali, Unipol, Poste Vita, Intesa Vita and Allianz). Subsequently, the assets of Eurovita will be divided among the five companies. With the banking system that will have to take charge of early redemptions of the policies by its customers, bringing the policies to expiry in any case. This, as Cimbri clarified again, to prevent the banking networks who have placed Eurovita products can push customers to redeem for subscribe to other productsleaving the insurance companies to manage what is left over.