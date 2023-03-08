Home Business Eurovita, the system rescue arrives at the Ania committee
Business

Eurovita, the system rescue arrives at the Ania committee

by admin

ServiceInsurance

Operation on a voluntary basis waiting to find a white knight: other companies, banks and partner Cinven are involved

by Carlo Festa and Federica Pezzatti

Probably today, the dossier of Eurovita, the insurance company that ended up under temporary management after Ivass repeatedly asked the shareholder, the private equity firm Cinven, to recapitalize it, will go on the table of the ANIA executive committee.

Capital needs

According to rumors, a meeting should take place today where the main theme will be the rescue …

See also  Boeing: results disappoint expectations, the weakness of the defense division weighs

You may also like

Families – Union criticizes the women’s policy of...

Pd, that’s why the election of outsider Elly...

Women’s Day: The proportion of women in digitization...

Wall Street little move at the start, eyes...

AMD Yes! FSR 2.2 plug-in has been applied...

Germany’s start-up scene is missing out on the...

Local transport, the Milanese ATM running for the...

Powell sinks the stock exchanges. Piazza Affari closes...

Huang Lichen: Pay attention to Powell’s congressional testimony...

Space travel: Japan has to blow up its...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy