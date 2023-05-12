Eurovita will be divided into five. A bridging solution is being studied

Listen to the audio version of the article

There is an agreement in principle, the Eurovita stew is the path that will be followed to secure the policies subscribed by savers. Now, however, there is a question of tight deadlines, too tight to be able to give life to such a complex break-up as is the division between the five big insurance companies (Intesa Vita, Generali, Poste, Unipol and Allianz) of a package of premiums of over 1 billion euros.

Bringing them together under different banners, even for trivial matters of administrative practices, could require a timing that is not aligned with the needs of the current roadmap. In fact, on 30 June the freeze on redemptions imposed by IVASS ended. Solution adopted by the Authority to avoid an uncontrolled outflow of capital which could have jeopardized the company and above all the fate of some policies. However, the intervention, although necessary, was not well received by the subscribers who were eager, in this situation of prolonged uncertainty, to recover the invested capital as soon as possible. This is why it seems unlikely that the Authority will be able to postpone the blocking of policies any longer if not for a limited period of time, useful for enabling the parties involved to finalize the technical details of the reorganization.

A complex scheme

The scheme under study is in fact complex and provides for the division of Eurovita into five business branches, all of the same size, which would then be taken over by the big names. In this way, the company and the brand would disappear while policy subscribers would find themselves holding a contract with Generali or with Unipol, Allianz, Poste or Intesa, obviously with all the guarantees that this entails. In other words, the sub-fund would bear the insurance risk and the costs associated with the integration of the business unit, including the absorption of personnel related to it. All this putting on the plate a total value estimated at 500 million. It is understandable that all this cannot be achieved in just a month and a half, only the migration of the policies would require much longer times.

The last knot left

That is why, in the wake of the five-party scheme just outlined, the goal would be to arrive by the end of June with a binding agreement signed by all the subjects sitting around the table. A sufficient passage, it is explained, to be able to untie the last knot left: the involvement in the match of the distributing banks, i.e. the institutions that have placed Eurovita contracts with their customers, and therefore Sparkasse, Credem, Fineco and Fideuram. Once the cascade agreement has been sealed, the green light for redemptions could therefore be triggered.

Guarantees for customers

The latest meetings between the parties, on the other hand, would go precisely in this direction. As for the institutes involved, they are in fact asked to act as “guarantors” for the customers to whom they have placed the company’s products. As? When the customer decides to ask for the redemption of the policy, the institutions should take over the contract and bring it to maturity, benefiting from any return and repayment of the capital. The bank could also decide to grant a zero-interest loan that covers the policy for the entire duration of the contract. It is on the modalities of this passage that the success of the rescue is played out. With respect to which, it must be said, at the moment there do not seem to be any particular critical issues, considering the good will expressed by the players in the field.