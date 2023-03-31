Eurozone inflation fell at its fastest pace on record in March, but core price growth accelerated, likely reinforcing the prospect of further interest rate hikes by the ECB.

Headline inflation falls to 6.9% in March

The first reading of the eurozone consumer price index for March shows a annual growth of 6.9%, slowing down from 8.5% in February. This is the fastest reduction since Eurostat began collecting data in 1991. The median of the estimates collected by Bloomberg indicated a value equal to 7.1%.

Il decline is almost exclusively due to a reduction in energy prices compared to March 2022 (from +13.7% to -0.9%), when they had increased following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Food price inflation, which has contributed most to overall inflation in recent months, instead increased from 15% to 15.4%.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices show an increase of 0.9%, less than the 1.1% expected by analysts, but more than the 0.8% of the previous month.

Core inflation accelerating to 5.7%

Il given coreexcluding the most volatile components (i.e. food and energy prices) accelerated from 5.6% to 5.7%in line with analysts’ expectations, demonstrating that inflationary pressures remain strong and persistent.

The increase in core inflation will not be liked by the ECB, which takes particular account of this indicator to monitor price trends, although the officials have clarified that they do not evaluate a single KPI but the data as a whole.

The persistence of underlying inflation underscores how the shock from rising energy and heating costs has led to a phase of nationally fueled inflationwith companies intent on raising prices while workers raise wages to compensate for the loss of purchasing power.

ECB towards new rate hikes

At the latest ECB meeting, President Christine Lagarde said officials remain on the lookout for a “sustained downward turn in underlying inflation measures to be confident that inflation converges towards the medium-term objective”, fixed around 2%.

Achieving this target has become more complex in recent weeks due to turmoil in the financial sector culminating in the acquisition of Credit Suisse by UBS. This upheaval could lead to a further tightening of conditions in the credit market, although the extent of this effect is still uncertain, as also underlined by Isabel Schnabel, a member of the executive committee of the ECB.

At present, banking stress appears to be easing and economic indicators, including the latest PMIs, point to a resilient economy. Items that could push officials to maintain a more aggressive monetary policy stance. At its last meeting, the ECB refrained from providing advances on future moves, but several policy makers, including chief economist Philip Lane, spoke in favor of further tightening on rates.

The view of ING

As for the projections, “forecast data is becoming less worrying from an inflation point of view”, according to ING analysts. “Energy futures prices look manageable and producer food prices are moving away from their peaks. Transportation costs and supply chain issues have eased significantly, which has led to manufacturers seeing lower selling price expectations.”

The most thorny issue, however, seems to be mainly linked to wages. “Wage growth is on the rise and with unemployment still at its lowest – at 6.6% according to today’s Eurostat data – the possibility of upward pressure on wages remains. This could translate into slightly stickier inflation, especially on the services side”.

Core inflation “remains a concern for the ECB”, therefore ING expects rates to rise again in the short term. “We expect another 25 basis point hike in May and another in June. As the inflation outlook begins to look more favourable, and the recent banking turmoil demonstrates that aggressive hikes are not without costs, we expect then the peak is reached.”