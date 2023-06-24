Eurozone, economic activity stops in June – FinanzaOnline

Judging by the macro data, economic momentum in the Eurozone almost stalled in June, signaling the end of the recovery demonstrated in previous quarters. The Hcob index Eurozone Composite PMI edited by S&P Global, released just today, fell to a five-month low at 50,3missing analyst estimates by 52,5. While the indicator held above the 50 level, which indicates growth in activity, the latest reading signaled a sharp slowdown in the rate of expansion, also compared to the previous (May) reading of 52.8. The crisis was led by France, strongly affected by the strikes, but also the German factories in clear difficulty should not be underestimated.

Eurozone, the economy slows down

While the 20 eurozone countries may have done just enough to recover from the mild technical recession the region experienced in the October-March period, S&P Global warned that the chances of that malaise continuing into the next quarter increased. Especially following the moves on rates by the European Central Bank, which does not intend to stop with the increases in the July meeting.

“While our baseline scenario of slightly positive eurozone growth in the second quarter could yet come true, the downward trend in the composite PMI points to a challenging second half of the year as companies across all sectors face deteriorating of the order book”, he commented Cyrus de la Rubiachief economist, Hamburg Commercial Bank.

PMI Eurozone (June). Source: Tradingeconomics.com

The manufacturing sector remained the “main area of ​​weakness” in June, although expansion in the services sector “slowed sharply” as the recent recovery in consumer spending lost momentum.

However, the disappointing activity data was accompanied by a “marked cooling in inflationary pressures”, according to S&P Global. In addition, S&P says that producer costs grew at the slowest pace since December 2020 and the selling prices of goods and services increased at the weakest rate since March 2021.

This will offer hope to the ECB, which itself is nearing the end of its historic interest rate hike campaign, but has recently hinted that the hikes may have to persist beyond July, which most investors had predicted. analysts.

“If the ECB were to control commodity prices only, then Frankfurt would toast the end of inflation,” writes Rubia. But “in the largest part of the economy, the private services sector, prices continue to rise, which is why the core inflation rate has been so slow to decline.”

The PMI of Germany weighs

The locomotive of the Old Continent, Germany, currently in a technical recession after two quarters of negative GDP growth, the German productive fabric also lost momentum at the end of the second quarter of 2023. The Hcob Composite Pmi index of Germany, edited by S&P Global fell in June to 50.8 from 53.9 in May, below the expectations of analysts who predicted a reading of 53.5. Recall that the index tracks the service and manufacturing sectors, which together account for more than two-thirds of the German economy. A reading above 50 still indicates an economic expansion.

PMI Composite Germany (June) Source: Tradingeconomics.com

French PMI at lows from 2021

The most dramatic data relating to the countries of the euro area come from France. The Hcob Composite PMI dropped to 47,3 in June, compared to 53.9 in May. There was also a clear deterioration in manufacturing production, the PMI manufacturing index in June dropped to 45.7 compared to 45.5 in the previous month.

PMI Composite France (June) Source: Tradingeconomics.com

Markets in the red

European stock exchanges recorded a negative performance following the numbers, disastrous in the case of France. Our reference index the Ftse Mib drops by 0.6% at 27,238 points. The Paris CAC 40 index also lost 0.6% to 7,157 points. The worst in Europe is the Dax of Frankfurt which yields little more by 1% to 15,770 points.

On the bond market front, the spread Btp/Bund a 164pb with the Italian 10-year yield close to the 4% threshold at 3.98% and the 10-year German Bund yield at 2.3%.

The euro also continues to weaken against the dollar today (-0.5%) and trades at 1.0898, down 0.4% in the last week.

