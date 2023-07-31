Eurozone Economic Growth Exceeds Expectations in Q2, but Major Member States Lag Behind; Inflation Slows in July

Economic Growth in Euro Area Exceeds Expectations, But Major Member States Lag Behind

July 31, 2023

Preliminary data released by Eurostat has revealed that economic growth in the euro area slightly exceeded expectations in the second quarter. However, the economic performance of some major member states was sluggish, casting a shadow on the overall picture.

According to the data, the gross domestic product (GDP) of the euro zone grew by 0.3% in April-June compared to the previous month. This figure was slightly higher than the 0.2% growth that economists had anticipated, as revealed in a survey conducted by The Wall Street Journal. On a year-on-year basis, the Eurozone economy expanded by 0.6%.

While the overall growth figure was positive, the performance of certain major member states was a cause for concern. The Italian economy unexpectedly shrank in the second quarter, as per preliminary data released on Monday. Germany, the economic powerhouse of the euro area, also experienced stagnation during the same period.

The European Central Bank (ECB) had previously forecasted a growth rate of 0.9% for the euro area in 2023, indicating a slowdown from the previous year’s 3.5% growth. Although the ECB anticipates a rebound in the coming years, the current performance of key member states raises doubts about achieving these projections.

In addition to economic growth, inflation in the euro zone continued to slow in July, aligning with expectations. However, core inflation remained unchanged from the previous month. According to Eurostat’s preliminary data, consumer prices rose by 5.3% in July compared to the same period last year, after a 5.5% increase in June. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had predicted a Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading of 5.3%.

Meanwhile, core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, remained at 5.5% in July, consistent with June’s revised figure.

It remains to be seen how the euro area will navigate these mixed economic indicators. Policymakers will be closely monitoring the situation and considering appropriate measures to address challenges and stimulate growth.

