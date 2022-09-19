The risk of a recession in the euro area has reached its highest level since July 2020, as concerns grow that a winter energy squeeze could cause a slump in economic activity.

Thus economists interviewed by Bloomberg, according to which today they are betting on a probability of 80% contraction in the next 12 months compared to 60% in a previous survey. Germany, the largest economy in the EU and one of the most exposed to cuts in gas supplies, is likely to contract as early as this quarter.

All while European households and companies are preparing for the possibility of energy rationing after Russia cuts gas supplies. Business surveys indicate a contraction in activity as early as July, with few signs of improvement in the short term.

ECB officials predicted that the euro area economy will only be stagnant, not shrinking. Economists interviewed by Bloomberg now see the ECB suspend its rate hike cycle but that interest rates are raised to a peak of 2% for the deposit rate at the latest by February. More than half expect an increase of 75 basis points at the next ECB monetary policy meeting in October.