In the Eurozone, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 0.6% in the second quarter compared to the first of this year and by 3.9% compared to the same period of 2021. This is revealed by the second flash estimate by Eurostat, which slightly downwards the previous indications (respectively + 0.7% and + 4%).

In the Netherlands the biggest increase: + 2.6%

In the entire European Union, GDP grew by 0.6% compared to the previous quarter and by 4% on a trend basis (forecasts unchanged with respect to the estimates already released). In the first quarter, GDP had grown by 0.5% in the short term and by 5.4% trend in the Eurozone (+ 0.6% and + 5.5% in the EU). Among the individual countries for which data are available, on a cyclical basis the Netherlands recorded + 2.6%, followed by Romania (+ 2.1%), Sweden (+ 1.4%), Hungary (+1, 1%) and Italy (+ 1%). Further behind are France (+ 0.5%) and Germany (unchanged), down Latvia (-1.4%), Lithuania (-0.4%), Poland (-2.3%) and Portugal (-0, 2%).

Employment is growing

In the Eurozone, the number of employees increased by 0.3% compared to the first quarter and by 2.4% compared to the same period of 2021. This is revealed by the new Eurostat flash estimate. In the entire European Union, the increase was 0.3% compared to the previous quarter and 2.3% on an annual basis. In the first quarter of the year, employment had risen by 0.6% cyclically and by 2.9% trend in the Eurozone (+ 0.5% and + 2.8% in the EU).