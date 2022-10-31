Home Business Eurozone: GDP at 0.2% vs forecasts at 0.8%
GDP of the euro area (flash estimate) at 0.2% against the previous 0.1% and forecasts at 0.8%. Eurostat estimated that the gross domestic product of the 19 euro countries increased by 0.2% on a quarterly basis, for an increase of 2.1% on an annual basis, as predicted by the economists interviewed by Reuters.

This compares with growth of 0.8% quarterly and 4.3% year-on-year in the April-June period, as the euro zone economy begins to feel the impact of the surge in inflation. in particular of energy prices after the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, with the consequent jump in interest rates and the continuing problems of the supply chain.

Germany, Europe’s largest economy, reversed the general trend and experienced a slight acceleration in quarterly growth in the third quarter, to 0.3% from 0.1% in the second quarter, although its economy is still decelerating. in annual terms.

