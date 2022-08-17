Home Business Eurozone GDP grows less than expected in the 2nd quarter
Eurozone GDP grows less than expected in the 2nd quarter

In the second quarter of 2022, seasonally adjusted GDP in the euro area increased by 0.6% compared to the previous quarter. This is what was communicated by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. Reading that is slightly lower than + 0.7% of the first flash reading. In the first quarter of 2022, GDP grew by 0.5% in the euro area.

According to the latest Bloomberg survey, the risk of a recession in the euro area has reached its highest level since November 2020 as energy shortages threaten to drive inflation further. The likelihood of a contraction in GDP for two consecutive quarters has risen to 60% from the previous 45% and from 20% before Russia invaded Ukraine.

