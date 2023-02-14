L’positive start of the 2023 joined toinflation persistent can push the BCE to implement an even more restrictive monetary policy. An interesting report by Monica Defend, Head of Amundi Institute, analyzed what effects all of this would have on the European economy, which could see a loss of momentum in growth between the second half of this year and 2024.

The current situation

Analysts have revised slightly recently al rise the economic outlook for the euro zone because the data shows activity so far better than expected. Recent developments in the gas market and inventory levels have helped to wipe out the tail risk of rationing. Lower energy prices, effective domestic fiscal support measures and reports of an acceleration in China‘s reopening all contributed to an improvement in sentiment. Looking ahead, while the economic downturn this winter is likely to be less severe than anticipated, headwinds could continue to blow across Europe. In particular, the tightening of monetary conditions could have repercussions on the real economy, with growth therefore subdued throughout 2023.

The Hawks of the ECB

While in the zone Euro and all over the world there are signs of one braking of inflation overall, underlying inflation remains persistent and follows an upward trend, demonstrating that the effects of the supply-side shocks that have wracked the economy in recent months have not fully disappeared. According to Amundi experts this supports the ECB’s hawkish approach, with some upside risks at this stage. It was precisely by taking these risks into account that analysts simulated the implications on inflation and economic growth of higher interest rates and a more rigorous ECB policy for a longer period.

The key assumptions

As assumptions to a scenario in which the BCE hold a tasso reference of 4% or more, we assumed that economic conditions in the first half of 2023 indicate a greater resilience of both growth and inflation than expected in the baseline scenario for Q4 2022 and Q1 2023. At the same time, we estimated that the salaries will continue to rise in the first half, not only due to salary negotiations, but also due to the increase in salaries in new open positions.

This could be due to the persistent saturation of the market of Work, an element that could raise fears among politicians about second-round effects and the persistence of inflation. The tenacity of the underlying is leading the ECB to carry out aggressive monetary tightening, thus triggering the market reaction. The dispersion of the cost of financing for non-financial corporations in Eurozone countries has widened significantly and the risks of fragmentation are increasing. It should be noted that the scenario on commodities, oil, gas, global growth and spending remains unchanged from the baseline scenario.

Implications for the economy

In this context, the simulations made by experts point to persistent weakness starting in the second half of 2023, when a sharp contraction is expected, followed by uncertain developments on the eve of 2024. Overall, this translates into much weaker growth, especially in 2024. All this will be the result of different effects ranging from the tightening of monetary policy and the return of fiscal support to the cost of living, given that underlying inflation, while decreasing compared to the current peaks, does not seem to want to let go despite the recession.