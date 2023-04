The first estimate for March on the consumer price index in the euro area shows annual growth of 6.9%, slowing down from 8.5% in February. The Bloomberg consensus indicated a value of 7.1%.

Month-on-month, prices rose 0.9%, less than the 1.1% expected by analysts but more than the 0.8% the previous month.

The core figure, excluding the more volatile components such as food and energy, shows an acceleration from 5.6% to 5.7%, in line with expectations.