In September, euro zone inflation marks + 10% against + 9.7% expected by the consensus. The data, released by Eurostat, is on an annual basis.

Core inflation, on the other hand, went from + 4.3% previously to + 4.8% today against + 4.7% expected. The surge in eurozone inflation was led by Germany, with yesterday’s data confirming that the eurozone’s largest economy entered double-digit inflation territory in September. In Italy too, inflation rose to 9.5% from 9.1% in August, while France joined Spain in showing lower inflation in September, with a reading of 6.2% which it maintained. France with the lowest inflation rate in the eurozone.