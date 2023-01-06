The preliminary estimate by Eurostat on the consumer price index in the eurozone indicates a decrease of 0.3% for the month of December compared to the previous month. The contraction is more marked than the -0.1% of the Bloomberg consensus and the -0.1% seen in November.

On a trend basis, inflation slowed from 10.1% to 9.2%, better than the forecasts which indicated a drop to 9.5%.

The core figure, on the other hand, shows an acceleration to 5.2%, from 5.0% in November. The consensus estimated a change of +5.1%.