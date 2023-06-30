Eurozone, June preliminary inflation down

Curbs the growth of inflation in the Eurozone. This is what emerges from the preliminary data of the European Statistical Office (EUROSTAT), which this morning published the flash estimate of inflation.

The trend data marks a +5.5% in Juneagainst the +6.1% of the previous month, and it results slightly lower than the consensus (+5,6%). Over the month, on the other hand, consumer prices mark an increase of 0.3%, against the unchanged figure of the previous month and expected by analysts.

core inflation – which excludes energy, food and tobacco – comes estimated at 5.4% from 5.3% in the previous month and compared to the 5.5% of the consensus. Harmonized inflation excluding food and energy is expected at 6.8% from +6.9% the previous month.

Meanwhile also the unemployment remained stable in the euro area in May. According to the European Union’s Institute for Statistics (EUROSTAT), the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is pari al 6,5% as in April and in line with analysts’ expectations. In the whole EU the unemployment rate dropped to 5.9% compared to 6% in April.

