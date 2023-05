Preliminary May data on eurozone consumer confidence came in at -17.4 points, below the Bloomberg consensus of -16.8 points. The previous month’s survey was -17.5 points.

The sentiment index therefore improved by only 0.1 percentage point, much less than expected by economists. Even if at the maximum of 15 months, the data could at least indicate the achievement of the minimum levels, in view of a possible recovery in the coming months as inflation decreases.