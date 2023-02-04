Home Business Eurozone: producer prices surprise on the upside in December
Business

Eurozone: producer prices surprise on the upside in December

by admin
Eurozone: producer prices surprise on the upside in December

Euro area producer prices surprised to the upside in December, with more expensive energy prices once again becoming the main driver, rising 2.5% on the month. Excluding this figure, producer prices fell by 0.1% on the month.

As announced by Eurostat, producer prices on a monthly basis mark +1.1% against -0.9% previously revised to -1.0%. On an annual basis, however, it went from +27.1% revised to +27% to +24.6%.

See also  Rationing bogey: here is the calculation of the sting for families in the event of a Russian gas embargo

You may also like

Gas consumption: Iren the most exposed in the...

Bank of Italy: €-coin index returned slightly positive...

Marco Medici illustrates the new Cash Collect- FinanzaOnline

Ferrari: counts beyond expectations. Equita raises estimates and...

IG Italia awarded at the Italian Certificate Awards

Italian Certificate Awards, the winners of 2022

ECB: GDP estimates for 2023 and 2024 revised...

Intesa SanPaolo: 2022 net profit of €5.499 billion...

Intesa SanPaolo confirms target of 6.5 billion net...

Artificial intelligence: Privacy Guarantor bans the “Replika” chatbot...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy