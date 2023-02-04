Euro area producer prices surprised to the upside in December, with more expensive energy prices once again becoming the main driver, rising 2.5% on the month. Excluding this figure, producer prices fell by 0.1% on the month.

As announced by Eurostat, producer prices on a monthly basis mark +1.1% against -0.9% previously revised to -1.0%. On an annual basis, however, it went from +27.1% revised to +27% to +24.6%.