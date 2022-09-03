Home Business Eurozone: producer prices up 4.0% in July
Eurozone: producer prices up 4.0% in July

In July, the euro zone producer price index marks + 4.0% from + 3.7% expected on a monthly basis. This was announced by Eurostat according to which the previous figure was + 1.1%.

In detail, there was an increase of 1.2% for non-durable consumer goods, 0.9% for durable consumer goods, 0.8% for capital goods and 0.1% for intermediate goods. Total industry prices, excluding energy, increased by 0.6%.

