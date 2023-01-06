Home Business Eurozone: retail sales +0.8% in November, above expectations
In November, retail trade in the euro area, in terms of volumes, recorded an increase of 0.8% on a monthly basis. The figure is higher than expectations (+0.6%) and the October survey, when sales had shown a decline of 1.5% (revised from -1.8%).

On a trend basis, the retail trade shows a decline of 2.8%, against -3.1% of the consensus and -2.6% in October (revised from -2.7%).

