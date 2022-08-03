Home Business Eurozone: retail sales fall in June, -3.7% yoy. How could the ECB read this data?
Eurozone: retail sales fall in June, -3.7% yoy. How could the ECB read this data?

Retail sales in the euro zone recorded an annual decline of 3.7% in June against the + 0.4% of the past reading (revised data from + 0.2%), making it worse than the market’s expectations. fall of 1.7%. On a monthly basis the figure showed a -1.2% against the expectations of an unchanged figure.

“The drop in retail sales in June confirms concerns about household consumption in the eurozone”, ING experts report. “With SMEs indicating that service-related activity is also weakening in the eurozone as the effects of reopening are fading and the surge in tourism is about to end, consumption is likely to contract in the coming quarters – they add. ING -. This would lead to a mild recession in the eurozone. For the European Central Bank, these indicators that show an economy sliding into recession should dampen expectations of a longer upside cycle, despite inflation remaining consistently high ”.

