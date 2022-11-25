Listen to the audio version of the article

For the first time since its establishment, a non-EU country assumes the presidency of Eusalp, the Alpine macro-regional strategy of the European Union. The change of guard took place on 24 November in Trento, with the passage of the baton from Italy to Switzerland. “It doesn’t matter whether you are inside or outside the Union, climate change is felt more in the Alps than in flat areas,” said Anton Mattle, the new Captain of Tyrol. And in fact, the greatest success of the Italian presidency of Eusalp – according to Mirko Bisesti, councilor of the Autonomous Province of Trento – was that of having convinced Switzerland to accept the presidency of the group, because «without a central role of the Confederation it is impossible to develop credible Alpine strategies, especially with regard to water.’

Conciliation on water, a resource of the territory

The president of the Conference of Cantonal Governments, Christian Rathgeb, sees in this transition a positive moment for the foreign policy of the European Union. The Swiss program will be in continuity with that of Italy: first of all the circular economy and then the crucial question of water resource management. «We have to find a conciliation on the role of water as a resource for the territory. When we talk about water we talk about energy and safety». The third question then relates to sustainable mobility, which is not yet sufficiently developed in the Alps, especially in border areas. The communication of Eusalp’s activities will take place in the four languages ​​of the confederation – Italian, Ladin, French and German – for maximum diffusion throughout the Alpine community.

Hydrogen game changer for the mountain

Eusalp is one of the EU macro-regional strategies financed with the structural funds. 48 regions from the five EU countries of the Alpine arc are participating – Italy, France, Austria, Germany and Slovenia – plus Switzerland and Liechtenstein. “It is always interesting to see the perspective of someone who is not part of the EU. It brings more creativity to what we do and strengthens cooperation» commented Slawomir Tokarski, director general of DG Regio of the European Commission, present in Trento during the final convention of the Italian presidency. «I think the challenge for Switzerland is high because Italy has done a good job. We expect the Commission to really see the involvement of young people and the realization of the green transition. The Italian presidency has paved the way for hydrogen, which will be a game changer for the mountain. For example, it will be interesting to see the creation of zero-emission ski resorts».

Access to regional cohesion funds

Finally, Tokarski invited the EU regions participating in Eusalp to integrate cooperation resources with cohesion funds mainstream. «Often the best ideas come from macro-regional strategies, but the funds are not sufficient to develop the projects. It is now necessary for the stakeholders who have developed the ideas in the Eusalp framework to come forward and ask the Regions for cohesion policy funds to develop their projects”.