MILANO – The signing of the merger agreement between the French satellite company arrives Eutelsat and the British rival OneWeb: This is a first deal, which could lead to the birth of a giant in the space internet supply sector, capable of challenging competitors such as SpaceX’s Starlink, owned by Elon Musk, and Project Kuiper of Amazon.com .

The transaction, which values ​​OneWeb $ 3.4 billion, will be structured as an exchange of OneWeb shares by its shareholders for new shares issued by Eutelsat, leaving the latter 100% of OneWeb.

How it rebuilds Bloombergwhich first talked about the negotiations last week, since it is a merger of equals at the end of the operation, the shareholders of OneWeb will have 50% of Eutelsat, which will continue to be listed in Paris and indeed will also land on the London Stock Exchange.

Over the weekend, the rumors had gradually become more concrete: the goal is to create a large pan-European operator that can keep up with American rivals, such as Elon Musk’s Starlink. The official position of the companies opening the merger arrived on Monday: “Eutelsat Communications confirms that it has started negotiations with OneWeb, in view of a possible union of the two companies through the exchange of shares. This union would create a world leader in the connectivity sector” , explained the French company which already owns 23% of OneWeb. The post-merger group “would be the first multi-orbit satellite operator able to offer integrated GEO (geostationary satellites, ed) and LEO (low Earth orbit satellites) and would have a unique positioning to target a space connectivity market in strong expansion from 16 billion dollars (to 2030) “.

The partners will include the French government, owner of 19.9% ​​of Eutelsat, and the British government, which owns just under 18% of OneWeb after helping to save it in 2020 with an injection of 500 million dollars.

The operation is only the latest in the race by both individuals and governments to offer high-speed connectivity through low-orbit satellites: the UK will continue to maintain a special action which gives the possibility to veto some decisions. strategic, such as the choice of headquarters. In addition, other reassurances were received from the UK, for example on the preference for the national supply chain. OneWeb will keep its brand and operate the satellite business in low orbit. Eutelsat president Dominique D’Hinnin is expected to become president of the new joint venture as well, with his OneWeb counterpart Sunil Bharti Mittal as vice president. Leading the group will be Eva Berneke, CEO of Eutelsat.

The reception of the Stock Exchange on Monday, however, was nothing short of icy. In Paris the quotation of the French operator came to lose almost 20%,