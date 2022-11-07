© Reuters.



Yingwei Financial Investing – Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans (Charles Evans) said on November 4 (Friday) that it is time for the Federal Reserve to slow down the pace of interest rate hikes to avoid excessively tightening monetary policy.

“From now on, I don’t think the Fed will need to do upfront preparations anymore, but start looking for the right level of interest rates,” he said in an interview.

He said the Fed’s 75-basis-point move away from aggressive rate hikes would give it more time to watch data before it strays too far from its target.

He believes that if inflation does not improve, the Fed can consider repeatedly raising interest rates by 50 basis points.

He believes that the Fed has enough capacity to tighten monetary policy at a slower pace. The Fed also has the ability to cut rates from 50 basis points to 25 basis points if necessary, he said.

