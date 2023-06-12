EVE Energy Presents New Energy Vehicle Solutions at Battery Show2023 in…

EVE Energy Co., Ltd

STUTTGART, Germany, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/– Products from EVE Energy Co., Ltd. (EVE Energy), a leading manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries and provider of energy storage solutions, announced at the Battery Show Europe 2023, to be held in Stuttgart, Germany from 23-25. May 2023, sparked a storm of applause. This prestigious event, renowned in the international battery industry, gathered over 770 exhibitors and attracted more than 10,000 visitors.

At the event were power batteries., BMS, cells, modulesand Batteriesysteme demonstrated by EVE Energy, capable of meeting the application needs of different scenarios, as well as better serving different vehicle models, thus being able to provide diverse services to customers.

During the exhibition, EVE Energy’s partner customers, including BMW,, Daimler, Bosch and other companies, hosted their own experts and leaders who took the time to visit the EVE Energy booth in person. They had an enthusiastic exchange with the local technical and sales staff, thereby expressing their high appreciation for the company’s products.

One of the highlights of the exhibition was the exhibition of the large cylindrical batteries and “π” battery systems from EVE Energy. The large cylindrical batteries that support ultra-fast charging combine high specific energy and a lightweight design. With their low internal resistance and high performance, these innovative structural designs meet the requirements of HEV and BEV models, thus ensuring strong propulsion performance. EVE Energy recently announced the construction of a factory in Debrecen, Hungary, to mass-produce large cylindrical batteries.

In addition to the large cylindrical batteries, other system products such as the xHEV products, Prismatic Stacked-Produkteas well as 12V and 48V low voltage battery systems on display. These products can cover a wide range of vehicle models on the market and offer high safety, high quality, and high reliability for green energy travel.

Advantageous in both manufacturing and performance terms, Prismatic Stacked products fully utilize the internal space of battery cells to provide higher energy density, more stable internal structure, and increased safety in passenger and commercial vehicles.

The highly-anticipated “π” battery system has attracted a lot of attention at the exhibition. The system uses “π”-shaped three-dimensional liquid cooling technology, which efficiently addresses the fast charging of the battery system in 9 minutes. Using “π”-shaped cooling technology, thermal conductive channels are built on the top and right of the cell to achieve three-dimensional heat transfer and solve the heating problem of fast charging. Based on CTP integration technology, high-efficiency system-level composite materials and adhesives are used with weight reduction of 10% is used.This allows for smaller space, lighter weight and higher mileage.This reduces dependency on the vehicle range, resulting in lower vehicle weight and cost, lowering the overall cost to society.

The 12V battery system solves a number of pain points associated with lead acid batteries and offers excellent performance in aspects such as low temperature performance, high temperature usage and cycle life. Compatible with various vehicle models including SUV, van, sedan and coupe, it meets different market needs with high economy. The 48V battery system uses integrated liquid cooling and extreme temperature balance technology, providing strong power to run the vehicle.

In addition, the commercial vehicles of EVE Energy’s prismatic LFP battery, BMS and standard commercial vehicle battery attracted the attention of many visitors. In recent years, the company has worked closely with leading domestic commercial vehicle manufacturers, while its products are widely used in logistics vehicles, passenger cars, trucks and other fields. Going forward, EVE Energy aims to expand its reach globally and build relationships and collaborations with international customers. The company’s innovative and reliable products are a testament to its commitment to sustainable and efficient energy solutions.

EVE Energy demonstrated its confidence in expanding overseas business, leading technological advantages and its approach to fostering harmonious cooperation. EVE Energy is dedicated to its efforts to contribute to the global automotive electrification and energy transition.

Information about EVE Energy

EVE Energy was founded in 2001 and listed in Shenzhen in 2009. It has grown into a global player in the market, providing core technologies and comprehensive solutions for consumer and power batteries, particularly with regard to the Internet of Things and the Energy Internet. Currently, EVE Energy has established a research institute with 60 doctors and more than 4,100 interdisciplinary R&D engineers in the fields of materials, electrochemistry, structural design and electronic circuit design, which has obtained more than 5,900 national patents in China. The company published a roadmap to reduce carbon emissions with a series of efforts to reduce carbon emissions in the areas of energy consumption, manufacturing process, supply chain and resource management and was named “National Green Factory”. In the meantime, EVE Energy uses its BIM technology to provide accurate and reliable data for project management, saving a total of 2,533 tons of standard coal and reducing 16,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually.

More information about EVE Energy can be found on the official EVE website https://www.evebattery.com/en.

