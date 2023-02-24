Even 2 thousand years ago the Milanese were as tall as they are today

The average height of the inhabitants of Milan has remained stable over the last 2,000 years: it stands at around 168.5 centimeters for men and 157.8 centimeters for women. This datum differs from the rest of Europe, probably because the richness of the territory’s resources and the defensive walls of the city ensured better living conditions.

This is what emerges, as reported by Ansa, from the analysis of the remains of over 500 individuals buried in Milan from the Roman age to today, examined by researchers from the Department of Biomedical Sciences for Health of the University of Milan. The study, coordinated by the paleopathologist Lucie Biehler-Gomez, is published in Scientific Reports.

Research on the remains of the Milanese

“There are studies, in Europe, which see a well-defined oscillation of height over time – explains Lucie Biehler-Gomez – with a ‘U’ shape, therefore with higher values ​​in the Roman Age and in the Early Middle Ages, lower between the Late Middle Ages and the Modern Age and higher again in the contemporary era. Our intention was to verify whether the population of Milan followed this trend”. To find out, the researchers selected over 50 female and 50 male skeletons by analyzed period (i.e. Roman Age, Early Middle Ages, Early Middle Ages, Modern Age and Contemporary Age), all belonging to Cal, the Anthropological Collection of the Laboratory of Forensic Anthropology and Odontology (Labanof) of the State University and representative of the skeletal heritage of Milan over the last 2,000 years.

Height as an indicator of health and social dynamics

Stature is a trait determined by both genetics and environmental influences and is often used as an indicator of the health and social dynamics of ancient human populations. “In this study we have included only individuals from Milan, in order to have a broad diachronic vision, limiting the influences related to the geography of the territory”, continues Lucie Biehler-Gomez. “We also chose to limit the bias due to the socioeconomic status of individuals, choosing skeletons belonging to a lower-middle class. Finally, we chose to consider ordinary people, so that the sample was not influenced by other factors, such as example the victims of war”.

The results show that the stature of the males varied between 152 and 195.4 cm, with an average of 168.5 cm, similar in all the periods considered; for women it ranged from 143.5 to 177.6 centimeters, with a mean of 157.8 centimeters, again with no significant variation between ages. “Our research is part of the larger project of historical reconstruction of the city of Milan over the last 2,000 years”, he adds. Mirko Mattia, bioarchaeologist of the Labanof and co-author of the publication. “Thanks to the uniqueness of the Labanof Anthropological Collection, this study can represent the starting point for subsequent analyses, for example the pathologies present or which have since disappeared, or the categories of vulnerable and fragile people over time”

