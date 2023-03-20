Home Business Even after the emergency takeover of Credit Suisse, unrest on the financial markets
Business

Even after the emergency takeover of Credit Suisse, unrest on the financial markets

by admin
Even after the emergency takeover of Credit Suisse, unrest on the financial markets

Swiss President Alain Berset said that “the Federal Council is convinced that the takeover is the best solution to restore confidence”. The transaction is important for the stability of the Swiss financial center, it said. SNB President Thomas Jordan emphasized that reputation is central to the Swiss economy. Finance Minister Karin Keller-Suter said the federal government had given a guarantee of CHF 9 billion to absorb Credit Suisse risks. “The taxpayers have little risk” – any other scenario would have incurred more costs.

See also  New New Technology: Revenue to grow by 16.81% in 2021 _ Securities Times

You may also like

VW fires Osterloh: ex-works council chief continues to...

Italy as a possible European energy hub

Three months down 50% battery-grade lithium carbonate fell...

CS takeover by UBS – UBS CEO: “Together...

Laura Freddi: “I burned all my money”. That’s...

Russian court freezes Volkswagen assets in Russia

Markets focused on Fed rates and banks: First...

Lange Construction Steel Daily Inventory: The market price...

Buy now pay later: Number of reminders increases

Alpine A110 San Remo 73: a new edition...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy