Even Bill Gates doesn’t quite know how to use AI in his job

Bill Gates doesn’t have it all figured out when it comes to artificial intelligence at work.

The Microsoft co-founder said he used AI at work for the first time in 2023.

However, he said he sometimes finds it difficult to break old habits to adopt AI.

If you haven’t yet figured out how to get the most out of AI at work, you might have something in common with Bill Gates. The Microsoft co-founder posted one on Tuesday Blog post at the end of the year, in which he dealt, among other things, with the future of AI.

In it, Gates reiterated his position that AI is a revolutionary technology. He predicted that countries like the United States would see widespread adoption of the technology in about 18 to 24 months. Still, Gates admitted that he doesn’t have it all figured out when it comes to using AI himself.

The billionaire said he will use AI in his work for the first time in 2023, but also admitted that he sometimes finds it difficult to embrace the technology.

“If you haven’t yet figured out how to best use AI, you’re not alone,” he wrote. “I thought I would use AI tools for the foundation’s strategy reviews this year, which require reading hundreds of pages of briefing material that an AI could accurately summarize for me.”

“But old habits die hard, so I prepared the same way I always do.”

There is already evidence that using AI at work can help employees be more efficient and perform better. Technology has the potential to empower employees and puts pressure on everyone to find ways to adopt the new technology.

But if you’re not yet your best AI self at work, don’t worry — Bill Gates isn’t either.

