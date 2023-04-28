Even Oliviero Toscani beats Schlein: “Vogue? What a mistake those photos”

Schlein on Vogue, Toscani: “He doesn’t understand much about fashion, he gets help”

The photographic shots of Elly Schlein in the high fashion magazine Voguethey continue to argue. The mole secretary of the Pd ended up at the center of controversy for the radical-chic choice, ad attack her but it wasn’t just his naysayers of the right, but also the party comrades themselves. Even the leftist photographer Oliviero Tuscans he is not soft on the choice made by the leader of the dem: “He was wrong who has it photographed: those photos – Toscani ruled in La Stampa – are ugly. And has wrong who dressed her. She’s a girl in jeans with her little jackets, she has to keep it up. She is elegant, sober, fresh. She has style. She is always well dressed. If she dressed as factory Girl they would accuse her of communism apology. Inconvenient? But she didn’t let herself be photographed while drinks champagne in a tub of gold. He doesn’t understand much about fashion, gets help: he can afford it”.

Tuscans – continues La Stampa – criticizes, however, the style of Prime Minister Giorgia Melons: “Vulgar. Exaggerated lipstick, flamboyant eyeshadow. The real contradiction is that the left attaches so much importance to these trifles. This is provincialism politic. The same as those who annoyed Bertinotti for cashmere pullovers. There is nothing more provincial than a small communist”. Controversy also for Schlein’s choice to rely on an’armochromist, Enrica Chicchio, and how much her consultancy costs. And it is debated whether it is appropriate for the leader of a left party spend 300 euros an hour to be told he is a “winter”, and what colors she should wear, and what clothes suit her. Tuscans: “He doesn’t understand much about fashion, gets help: he can afford it. We are so provincial as to believe this is a betrayal of hers values?”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

