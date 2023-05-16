Even Stadler’s confession is manipulated

So Mr. Stadler wasn’t always as careful as he could be? This isn’t a confession. This is a commonplace. Can we delete

Further in the text: “I didn’t know that vehicles had been manipulated and buyers had been damaged as a result, but I recognized it as possible and accepted it with approval.” The man who asserted with verve for two and a half years that he didn’t know that the vehicles had been illegally tampered with defiantly continues in the confession: “I didn’t know”.