Home Business Even the app economy is dealing with the crisis: spending is reduced by 2%
Business

Even the app economy is dealing with the crisis: spending is reduced by 2%

by admin

The crisis that has hit consumption and discretionary goods does not seem to leave too many survivors. So much so that even the app economy, a thriving market with always very generous year-on-year growth, closed 2022 with a negative result. This is confirmed by the data of the analysis company data.ai (which until recently was called App Annie, ndr). The new research, contained in the annual report “State of Mobile” of the company, highlights that the app economy, in 2022, closed with a turnover…

See also  Morning Announcement: Zhou Dasheng's net profit in January-February increased by 36.01% year-on-year _ Securities Times Network

You may also like

Greentech Technology International (00195): Renison project’s tin output...

More revenues for industry but annual growth slows

The optimistic outlook indicates that the industry will...

air strike today 27 January: guaranteed flights and...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, January 27th. Markets optimistic about...

Chinese people buy it during the Spring Festival!Praise...

Industry: Istat, November turnover +0.9% month on month

Peugeot: from 2025 all models will have an...

BuzzFeed to Use ChatGPT Developer OpenAI to Help...

Stock exchanges uncertain waiting for central banks, gas...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy