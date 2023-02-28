Labriola asks for contributions from the Oct

Thinking about it, it’s a paradox: telecommunications infrastructures have allowed the growth and development of the multibillion-dollar digital business of Over-the-top giants such as Amazon, Google, Apple, Microsoft, but the telcos that manage them are struggling. Thus Tim’s CEO Pietro Labriola did not miss the stage of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, ​​where he was a speaker with a prophetic speech “Is it time for co-creation?”.

In practice, Labriola has been asking for a change for some time of the regulatory context that allows a fair distribution of costs for the construction and management of telecommunications networks with large US and Asian tech companies. “We are not here to talk about technologies but about profits, because without profits our sector has no future- said Labriola- Co-creation is not just a matter of technology but an ecosystem in which regulators also enter. This is the scenario in which the European institutions are called to act: there are issues of a macro nature such as the increase in energy prices (telcos are large consumers of energy ed), inflation, for the first time in years , the slowdown in economic growth and the rise in interest rates which makes it more difficult to obtain capital”.

And then obviously there is the very strong competition in the telecommunications sector, especially mobile, which has brought down the rates. Labriola also reiterated his vision of where the vertically integrated operator model is outdated and the business needs to be reorganized by separating the services segment from the infrastructure segment. That is the plan that is being carried out in Italy, with various difficulties, for Tim.

Sparkle starts laying BlueMed

Meanwhile the subsidiary Sparkle officially announced that it has started laying the submarine telecommunication cable BlueMedwhich is preparing to land in the infrastructure Genova Landing Platformplacing the city as a new hub for internet traffic between Europa, Africa, Middle East e Asia. Sparkle’s new cable, which will connect in particular theItalia with the Francethe Greece, Israel and other Mediterranean countries. The project was launched in 2021 in partnership with Google and other operators with branches in Africa and Asia.