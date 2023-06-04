Even Vauro puts pressure on Elly. Schlein increasingly in the crosshairs. Cartoon

Even Vauro makes fun of the Pd secretary

“make yourself comfortable” invited Elly Schlein close to the administrative blow. And Giorgia Meloni, at least the one designed by Vauro, he took her at her word. In the cartoon that appeared on the first page of the Everyday occurrence in the edition of Saturday 3 June, the prime minister is seen lying on a throne. The secretary of the Democratic Party, not depicted, warns and she replies: “And who moves?”. In short, a very clear joke: time is in favor of the leader of the Brothers of Italy who governs undisturbed.

The day after the defeat at the polls, the slime was forced to admit the sensational flop. At the same time, however, she had to keep those dems at bay, and not only, convinced that the new leader is disappointing expectations. “Change is not a gala dinner-she said. Make yourself comfortable, we have a long job to do”. She then promised her: “We won’t stop. We have to rebuild a perspective by giving hope to the country. Let’s do it while holding on”.

And taking the ball, the dem leader deflected the discussion by plunging into criticism of the government: “Come to parliament to report what they want to do on the Pnrr. The government is slowing down implementation, putting municipalities in difficulty and risking us missing out on a historic opportunity. We cannot accept funds being diverted for intended purposes going in another direction.”

