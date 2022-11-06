【New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, November 05, 2022】

Employment increased by 261,000 in October, hourly wages rose 4.7% year-on-year

On Friday (November 4), the Labor Department released a report that the United States added 261,000 new jobs in October, while the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%.

Average hourly earnings in October rose 0.4% from the previous month and 4.7% from a year earlier.

The Fed has been raising interest rates to curb inflation. Fed officials hope to cool the labor market and ease wage growth, which could ease pressure on consumer prices.

On the evening of Thursday (3rd), Elon Musk, the new CEO of Twitter, informed all employees that there will be large-scale layoffs from Friday, and instructed employees not to go to the office for the time being.

“Twitter’s revenue has plummeted as activist groups pressure advertisers. Extreme chaos! They are trying to undermine free speech in America,” Musk wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Musk will lay off 3,700 employees and cancel working from home, requiring employees to come to the office.

But Twitter employees filed a class-action lawsuit in federal court, alleging that launching mass layoffs without adequate notice violated federal and California law.

Switch from China to India Apple adds manufacturing partners in India

According to Bloomberg, Apple is partnering with Taiwanese maker Pegatron in India to manufacture the new iPhone 14, a move aimed at continuing the shift away from China.

Observers say that with current iPhone shipments in India at 2% to 4%, Apple’s long-term goal is to ship 40% to 45% of its iPhones from India.

Apple shares rose 2.5% in premarket trading on Friday.

Comprehensive report by NTDTV reporter Shang Jing

