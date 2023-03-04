Home Business Event on June 28th on digitization in corporate law
Event on June 28th on digitization in corporate law

by admin

Lectures and discussions as part of the Corporate Law Forum series:

  • Uses Dr. Jens Bormann (President of the Federal Chamber of Notaries): Incorporate, notarize and register online (on the changes due to the law implementing the Digitization Directive and the supplementary law from August 2022)
  • Academic Councilor a. Z Dr. Lisa Guntermann (Heinrich Heine University): The virtual general and shareholders’ meeting according to the future legal situation (government draft April 2022)

The (free) event will take place on 28.6.20226:15 p.m Lecture Hall 5B, Building 25.11, on which Campus Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf (entrance directly opposite the main entrance of the Juridicum). Organizer is that Institute for Corporate Law. – Please Login here

