Lectures and discussions as part of the Corporate Law Forum series:

Uses Dr. Jens Bormann (President of the Federal Chamber of Notaries): Incorporate, notarize and register online (on the changes due to the law implementing the Digitization Directive and the supplementary law from August 2022)

(President of the Federal Chamber of Notaries): (on the changes due to the law implementing the Digitization Directive and the supplementary law from August 2022) Academic Councilor a. Z Dr. Lisa Guntermann (Heinrich Heine University): The virtual general and shareholders’ meeting according to the future legal situation (government draft April 2022)

The (free) event will take place on 28.6.20226:15 p.m Lecture Hall 5B, Building 25.11, on which Campus Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf (entrance directly opposite the main entrance of the Juridicum). Organizer is that Institute for Corporate Law. – Please Login here

