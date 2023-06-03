Eventim: How the ticket company grew past the cartel office

At the beginning of June it’s that time again: One of the highlights of the festival season starts, Rock am Ring and the twin festival Rock in the Park in Nuremberg. Eventim is one of the organizers. And the tickets are also available at Eventim. The group dominates the live music business in Germany and Europe.

On the festival stage: Kontra K, Giant Rooks, Flogging Molly. Together with numerous other artists, these three acts will appear on the homepage of the newly founded “All Artists Agency” in summer 2020. They offer “holistic and comprehensive support” for national and international acts, it says there. Although the company was new to the market at the time, it had a lot of experience: here too Ticket and event group CTS Eventim on board and many of the employees were previously with another agency, Four Artists Booking (FAB).

The special thing about it: In 2017 Eventim wanted to take over the Four Artists. The Federal Cartel Office prohibited this. Nevertheless, Eventim holds 51 percent of the shares in the All Artists Agency – into which parts of the former Four Artists workforce changed.

“Die Fantastischen Vier” set up booking agency

The Four Artists agency was founded in 1997 by members of the hip-hop group “Die Fantastischen Vier” and two other partners. The agency represented around 300 national and international artists.

In March 2017, the CTS Eventim Group published a press release. A subsidiary of the group takes over “the majority of the booking agency and organizer Four Artists”. A few lines later there is the note: “The completion of the transaction is still subject to approval by the responsible antitrust authorities.”

Federal Cartel Office prohibits merger

The Federal Cartel Office will never grant this approval. “[Das] The notified merger project is prohibited,” the authority said in its justification. “CTS has a dominant position both on the tour operator side and on the presale side of the nationwide market for ticket system services.” A takeover of the Four Artists would lead to “a significant hindrance of the competition”. The company would gain control over “additional, relevant ticket contingents” and could thus “continue to expand its market position”, writes the Cartel Office in a report.

“The deal was gone,” says Michael Bernd Schmidt, known by the name “Smudo” from the “Fantastic Four” in the BR interview: “We couldn’t sign with Eventim and stayed independent.” Then comes the fall of 2019.

First, the managing director of the “Four Artists Booking Agency” resigns and later, within a few days, another 27 of the 45 employees leave the agency. This emerges from the investigation documents of the public prosecutor, which BR research was able to see. They start jobs at the “All Artists Agency”.

Criminal complaint: allegation of infidelity

In the course of this process, a criminal complaint was filed with the Berlin public prosecutor’s office alleging breach of trust and violation of trade secrets. Former employees of the Four Artists and other individuals, including the CEO of Eventim, Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, were accused.

The Berlin public prosecutor’s office investigated and discontinued the proceedings in April 2021 because “according to the investigations carried out, there was insufficient suspicion against the accused”. The Berlin Public Prosecutor’s Office confirmed this in a letter that is available to the BR. However, it also says:

“In fact, it is noticeable from the outside that after the failure of the planned takeover of the Four Artists by the CTS Eventim Group due to the prohibition order of the Federal Cartel Office, a de facto relocation of parts of the company to the […] All Artists Agency has taken place.” Attorney General Berlin

It would be a matter for the Federal Cartel Office to investigate the aspect of circumvention, if necessary, the Attorney General continued in its justification.

Smudo suspects collusion

Michael Bernd Schmidt, alias Smudo, suspects secret agreements behind the events. In the BR interview says: “Within three months, the entire store has flowed into a new store that was made by someone who had been told by the cartel office not to do it.”

Eventim does not answer a catalog of questions from BR. Other parties involved in the proceedings emphasize that there were no secret agreements and that the public prosecutor’s office did not find any criminal conduct.

Cartel Office: Annoying process

The Bundeskartellamt writes on request: “It is indeed regrettable for the competition that the effect of the prohibition order […] apparently could be undermined a bit.”

The President of the Federal Cartel Office, Andreas Mundt, describes the process in the BR interview as “annoying”. “This is a fact that is ultimately not covered by antitrust law and competition law,” he notes. A new company does not have to be registered. “It’s not something we can verify.”

Eventim partially dominant

The CTS Eventim Group is active in the event business as a ticket dealer, organizer and operator of large event venues. Experts see indications of “vertical market integration” as it is possible for Eventim to create value in many areas of live entertainment.

In 2017, the Federal Cartel Office determined: “60 – 70 percent of all tickets sold via ticket systems in Germany are distributed via the CTS Eventim system.” One could say, according to Cartel Office President Andreas Mundt, that “Eventim has a very strong position on the markets in which it is active and in some cases also dominates the market”.

“Competition is a central element of the social market economy,” emphasizes Reinhard Houben (FDP), member of the Bundestag. If corporations have vertical market integration, as in the case of Eventims, then “that’s actually the classic example of why we invented cartel offices.”

The Federal Cartel Office is to be given far-reaching powers

At the beginning of this year, the Federal Cabinet agreed on an amendment to the Act Against Restraints of Competition (GWB). It is intended to give the Federal Cartel Office more far-reaching powers. A first reading took place on May 26, 2023 in the Bundestag.

Where previously an “abuse of market power” was the hurdle for the Cartel Office to intervene, in future a “disruption to competition” should be sufficient to initiate an investigation and to be able to order any measures, explains Rupprecht Podszun, Professor of Antitrust Law at the Heinrich Heine University of Dusseldorf. According to Podszun, the amendment could allow the Cartel Office to conduct a sector investigation in the live market. Because: “Eventim has a strength and thus also a potential for pressure on others that is rare for markets,” says Podszun to BR.

“Our company was stolen.” smudo

Musician Smudo is convinced: “Our company was stolen”. He estimates the economic damage at 22 million euros. In this context, civil lawsuits are still pending in Berlin.