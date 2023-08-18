Home » Evergrande applies for bankruptcy protection in the US
Business

Evergrande applies for bankruptcy protection in the US

by admin
Evergrande applies for bankruptcy protection in the US

Concerns about another large Chinese real estate developer have recently increased. Country Garden fell in the stock market after missing two coupon payments on US dollar bonds. Although it is only interest payments in the amount of 22.5 million US dollars. Nevertheless, memories of Evergrande were immediately awakened, where the problems had started in a similar way. After all, the group is threatened with insolvency in September if the coupon payments continue to fail.

Also read: The China risk also harbors an opportunity for the stock exchanges

According to data from the real estate research institute CRIES, real estate sales fell by almost 30 percent in June. The problems are also evident in some other real estate developers such as the Yango Group or Shanghai Shimao Co. Ltd.

See also  Final with little movement in Piazza Affari (-0.15%), Inwit in the light

You may also like

Average US Mortgage Interest Rates Reach 20-Year High...

China at the crossroads: Beijing must deflate the...

Central Bank Emphasizes Importance of Banks’ Profit and...

According to ADAC: This is the most economical...

China’s Evergrande Group Files for Bankruptcy in New...

Resolution 2 of 08/08/2023 – Fulfillments pursuant to...

Navigating Fluctuating Spot Gold Prices: Seeking Support from...

After the corona pandemic – the end of...

Tim, the sale of the network will lead...

Gold Trading Remains Weak in Short-Term Amid Multiple...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy