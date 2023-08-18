Evergrande declares bankruptcy. All the details of the FinanzaOnline operation

Evergrandethe Chinese real estate giant, unveiled filing for bankruptcy protection in the United States. In a nutshell, the Chinese group has asked for the recognition of the ongoing restructuring talks Hong Kongin Isole Cayman and in British Virgin Islands.

The filing for protection was filed under Chapter 15 of US law, by which they are protected the assets of a company in the United States of America while the same is operating for the restructuring of its debts. Evergrande, during 2021, failed to repay the debt and today it is considered as one of the most indebted real estate developers in the world. Over the years he has accumulated something like $300 billion in debt and also stopped paying interest. During the month of January 2022, Evergrande announced a restructuring plan and proceeded to suspend the shares from trading.

Evergrande: debt restructuring

In the light of what has been reported by the main international media, Evergrande has specified that, at this moment, is continuing its offshore debt restructuring work. The application filed in the United States of America – pursuant to Chapter 15, filed in Manhattan – simply constitutes a normal offshore debt restructuring procedure. It does not, in any way, imply a bankruptcy filing.

This is what he can read in a communication sent directly from Evergrande to Borsa in Hong Kong. Here, in fact, the shares have been suspended from trading for some time.

Bonds denominated in US dollars, however, appear to be disciplined by New York law. This is the reason why Evergrande has filed an appeal directly to the Court of the United States of America under Chapter 15 of the US bankruptcy code. The goal is to get an acknowledgment of arrangement patterns in the context of offshore debt restructuring for the British Virgin Islands and Hong Kong.

Through a note Evergrande specified that the instance constitutes a normal offshore debt restructuring procedure. It does not constitute, in any way, a filing for bankruptcy. The company advises holders of the Company’s securities and prospective investors to exercise caution when dealing with Evergrande securities.

It is important to remember that the company’s shares have been suspended from trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since last March 2022. This decision was taken following the worsening of the financial crisis generated by the collapse of liquidity and a debt of over 300 billion dollars.

A bit of history

Let’s try to figure out who it is Evergrande. The company is China‘s largest company by sales, but has been swept up in debt. It went bankrupt during 2021, coming to unleash the worst real estate market crisis in China never recorded up to that point.

During the month of March 2023, the company presented a multibillion-dollar restructuring plan, which would enable it to repay its international creditors. Evergrande then proceeded to file for creditor protection in the United States of America on the basis of the chapter 15. This particular measure is intended to help businesses deal with any insolvency cases that may involve more than one country.

Right now the crisis in the real estate sector in China is really scary, but above all it risks triggering a domino effect on the main world markets. The statements of the Central Bank of China should be read precisely in this sense which, in the last few hours, has attempted to reassure and announced that it would promptly adjust and optimize real estate policies.