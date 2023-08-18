Evergrande Group Seeks Bankruptcy Protection in the US, Aiming to Protect Assets and Pursue Restructuring Deals

Evergrande Group, a major Chinese property developer, has reportedly filed for creditor protection in the US Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan. The move is seen as a way to safeguard its US assets from creditors while pursuing restructuring deals in other locations. Evergrande has requested approval for restructuring talks in Hong Kong, the Cayman Islands, and the British Virgin Islands. The company aims to hold a bankruptcy protection hearing on September 20.

Under Chapter 15 of the US Bankruptcy Code, foreign companies can seek bankruptcy or debt restructuring proceedings in the US. This allows them to prevent creditors from suing them in the country and protect their assets. Evergrande’s application also ensures that foreign creditors can participate in the bankruptcy proceedings and prohibits any discrimination against them.

Earlier this month, Evergrande Real Estate Group received a notice of case filing from the China Securities Regulatory Commission. The company is alleged to have violated laws and regulations in information disclosure. The filing decision by the regulatory commission has further complicated Evergrande’s ongoing debt restructuring plan.

As part of its debt restructuring efforts, Evergrande Auto plans to convert loans worth HK$20.89 billion into new shares at a conversion price of HK$3.84 per share. Additionally, Dubai-based car company Newton Group is slated to invest US$500 million in Evergrande Auto, acquiring a 27.5% stake. This move aims to stabilize Evergrande’s financial situation, which has been severely impacted by its massive debt burden.

The filing for bankruptcy protection in the US is a significant development for Evergrande, which saw its shares suspended from trading in March last year. Additionally, two subsidiaries of Evergrande, Tianji Holdings and Jingcheng, have also requested Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in the Manhattan Bankruptcy Court.

These recent developments have left investors and creditors uncertain about the future of Evergrande. The company’s debt troubles and legal challenges continue to pose significant risks and challenges for its operations.

