Evergrande Motors Secures $500 Million Investment and Implements HKD 20.9 Billion Debt-to-Equity Swap

Evergrande Motors, the Hong Kong-listed electric vehicle (EV) company, has secured a strategic investment of $500m from Newton Group, a smart EV and green energy firm based in Dubai. The investment will be used to ensure the normal production of Evergrande Motors’ Hengchi 5 model at its Tianjin factory. Newton Group will also assist Evergrande in developing overseas markets and exporting Hengchi vehicles to the Middle East annually. In addition to the investment, Evergrande Motors announced a debt-to-equity swap with a total value of HKD 20.9bn ($2.68bn) with Evergrande Group and other creditors to reduce its overall debt levels. The company cited its shareholding status, financial uncertainty, operational requirements, access to industry resources, and urgent funding needs as reasons for the large discount on the investment subscription price. The news comes as Evergrande Motors continues to face financial issues and struggles with the capacity utilization of its Tianjin factory, which was impacted by a lack of funds. The company had temporarily suspended production of its Hengchi 5 model in April but resumed production in May after raising funds. It is hoped that the latest investment and debt restructuring efforts will improve Evergrande Motors’ financial stability and secure the future production of its EVs.

