- Evergrande’s overseas debt restructuring plan announced: the longest repayment period is 12 years, and the guaranteed delivery building may require additional financing of more than 300 billion finance.sina.com.cn
- China Evergrande reaches debt restructuring deal with creditors Wall Street Journal
- Evergrande’s overseas debt restructuring plan has been released, and new debts will be issued in exchange for old debts!Evergrande New Energy Vehicles has delivered more than 900 vehicles Wall Street news
- Burst in the middle of the night!China Evergrande’s overseas debt restructuring plan will come into effect on October 1st at the earliest, and it is estimated that 250 billion to 300 billion financing will be needed in the next three years finance.sina.com.cn
- Evergrande announces three plans to restructure overseas debts, including issuing new bonds to replace old ones Lianhe Zaobao
