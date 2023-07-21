Evertec Announces $600 Million Acquisition of Brazilian Competitor Sinqia in Largest Deal in Company History

Technology company Evertec (Nasdaq: EVTC) has announced its plans to acquire Brazilian competitor Sinqia in a deal worth approximately $600 million. If the merger is successfully completed, this will mark the largest acquisition in Evertec’s history, solidifying its position as a key player in the payment processing and financial services sector in the Western Hemisphere. The purchase of Sinqia will also enable Evertec to increase its presence outside of Puerto Rico, with 37% of its business operations to be conducted internationally.

CEO of Evertec, Mac Shuessler, lauded Sinqia as a leader in providing financial solutions in Brazil, with a track record of both organic and inorganic growth. He emphasized that the acquisition aligns with Evertec’s business model to enhance its payment solutions in the Brazilian market. Sinqia, one of the top 100 global technology companies dedicated to financial markets, serves 700 financial institutions in Brazil alone.

Bernardo Gomes, CEO of Sinqia, expressed excitement about joining forces with Evertec, noting that the collaboration will enable both companies to expand their respective customer bases. According to Evertec’s report to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company will purchase Sinqia’s assets at a rate of R$27.19 (real or approximately $5.67 in US dollars) per share, along with a fee of around R$1 (about 21 cents in US currency) based on Brazil’s Central Bank reference rate (Selic). The transaction will be funded by cash, financing proceeds, and shares of the technology.

Evertec is anticipating the completion of the acquisition in the third quarter of this year. This deal follows Evertec’s reorganization of its business relationship with Popular Inc., the conglomerate that founded the technology company 45 years ago. Evertec had a shareholding relationship with Popular Inc., which decreased over time and was ultimately sold on the open market by Banco Popular’s parent company last year.

Alongside the acquisition announcement, Evertec reported its second-quarter earnings, revealing a projected income of $73 to $74 million before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). To provide additional details about the merger, Evertec will hold a conference with investors on Friday morning.