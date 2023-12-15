Evertec CEO Mac Schuessler Awarded $6 Million Bonus Amid Company Expansion

Evertec’s President and CEO to Receive $6 Million Bonus

In the midst of Evertec’s major expansion process, the technology company’s president and chief executive officer (CEO), Mac Schuessler, will receive a one-time special bonus of $6 million. This bonus was approved by the Evertec Compensation Committee.

According to a report sent to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the million-dollar incentive payment was granted to Schuessler on December 6 to ensure his continued leadership of the company.

The special retention grant is intended to incentivize Schuessler to remain as the company’s CEO and president until the Vesting Date, ensuring his continuity in the role.

As part of the technology company’s 2022 Incentive Plan, Schuessler will receive approximately 155,359 restricted stock units (RSUs) – equivalent to the total amount of the stipend. These RSUs are subject to time restrictions, with 100% of the RSUs accruing on the fourth anniversary of the grant date, which is December 6, 2027.

Provisions were also established in the agreement between Schuessler and Evertec regarding the granting of RSUs in the event of a change of command at the company or if Schuessler decides to leave his position.

Mac Schuessler, also known as Morgan M. “Mac” Schuessler, Jr., has served as president, CEO, and member of the board of directors of Evertec since April 2015, bringing over 20 years of experience as a leader in the electronic payments industry.

In addition to leading Evertec, Schuessler recently oversaw the company’s largest acquisition in history with the purchase of Sinqia, SA, one of the leading companies in the electronic payment solutions and financial services market in Brazil. This acquisition required approximately $660 million, largely financed by Truist Securities, Citizens Bank, NA, and Fifth Third Bank.

Under Schuessler’s leadership, Evertec is significantly expanding its presence in Latin America, with a 37% growth in revenue from the region reported in the third quarter of this year.

Before joining Evertec, Schuessler was president of International Global Payments, Inc. where he oversaw businesses in approximately 23 countries in Europe and Asia. He also served on the board of UnionPay International, the international subsidiary of China UnionPay.

Since his appointment as leader of Evertec, Schuessler has made Puerto Rico his permanent residence, underscoring his commitment to the company’s future in the region.

