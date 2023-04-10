◎The cooperation between Tencent Video and Douyin is a typical case of industrial competition and cooperation, reflecting the high-level development and high-level competition of the industry. In the competition on the same track, the industry also needs to jointly create rules and support each other, so as to achieve healthy differentiated development and competition.

Every reporter Yang Xinyi Every editor Liu Xuemei

Recently, the “old enemy” Tencent Video and Douyin, who have been fighting for many years on film and television copyright, shook hands and made peace, and staged a “century reconciliation” through cooperation. On April 7, Tencent Video announced that it has reached a cooperation with Douyin Group. The two parties will cooperate around the joint promotion of long and short videos and the derivative creation of short videos to promote a new pattern of mutual promotion and win-win between long and short videos.

It is reported that Tencent Video will authorize Douyin to enjoy the long-term video with information network dissemination rights and sub-authorization rights. In addition, Tencent Video and Douyin have also clarified the method of short video derivative creation and release rules to jointly promote the creation and dissemination of short videos. Previously, Tencent Video and Douyin had had many disputes over video copyright. According to Qichacha, since 2018, there have been more than 100 legal disputes between Tencent Group and ByteDance.

So, why did the two giants who were at loggerheads let go of their previous suspicions?

From the perspective of the industry background, although long video platforms enjoy a large number of film and television works, their growth has suffered setbacks in recent years due to the rapid development of short video platforms.

According to the data released by the “Research Report on China‘s Internet Audio-Visual Development”, in 2022, the number of short video users will reach 1.012 billion, and the average daily usage time per capita will exceed 2.5 hours, with a usage rate as high as 94.8%. At the same time, the “2021 China Internet Audio-Visual Development Research Report” shows that more than 60% of the audience are attracted by the short video of the second creation before watching the long video film and television works of the same name.

It can be seen that for long video platforms with copyright resources, the cooperation between the two parties means the influx of traffic and the play of the long tail effect of copyright resources; for short video platforms with large-scale traffic, cooperation will help enrich The film and television ecology in the field of short video prolongs the use time of users and expands monetization channels.

The author believes that under the background of stock competition this time, both long and short video platforms are facing cost issues in terms of content and copyright, and the two parties have evolved into a situation of mutual dependence on content. The cooperation between Tencent Video and Douyin also means that the long-term and short-term video platforms have shifted from an era of competition for profits to a new stage of collaborative development and win-win cooperation.

The cooperation between Tencent Video and Douyin is a typical case of industrial competition and cooperation, reflecting the high-level development and high-level competition of the industry. In the competition on the same track, the industry also needs to jointly create rules and support each other, so as to achieve healthy differentiated development and competition.

In addition, Douyin’s previous strategic cooperation with Sohu and iQiyi, as well as the cooperation between Kuaishou and LeTV all prove that although market competition is inevitable, under the premise of conforming to business logic and market laws, the competition of competitors in the same industry Cooperation will help to achieve a win-win situation for the platform, users, and industry, and will help promote the construction of the health industry ecosystem. At the same time, this innovative model also has positive reference and demonstration effects for other industries.