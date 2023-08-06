Every stone was turned during the KV apprenticeship

Pressure from the labor market: Every stone was turned during the commercial apprenticeship – After the holidays the first apprentices start – The HR manager at Raiffeisen says: “Every lever is being tightened”

Anyone who is about to start a commercial apprenticeship can expect training that has never existed before. Raiffeisen Switzerland was actively involved in the reform. The learners should be prepared for the changed requirements on the labor market.

The KV apprenticeship has changed a lot. Raiffeisen has already adapted to the new conditions.

Image: Nik Roth / St. Galler Tagblatt

The commercial apprenticeship has been reformed from the ground up. After the holidays, the first commercial trainees will start using the new model. Karin Schmidt is Head of Human Resources at Raiffeisen Switzerland in St.Gallen. She says that the pressure for the new commercial apprenticeship was not least exerted by the labor market. Human resources (HR) has to change, because the business people of tomorrow act in agile work and organizational forms, interact in a networked work environment and work with new technologies. This requires technical skills and a digital way of thinking, social and personal skills as well as critical thinking and creativity. The new basic commercial training is therefore consistently geared towards practical skills. It enables learners to deal with changes in the economy and society as well as for lifelong learning.

