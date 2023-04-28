Every third doctor would sell to an investor

Should investors be able to buy medical practices? This question is currently the subject of much discussion. The current survey by the Health Foundation from the “In Focus” series shows that this is not a theoretical construct.

The debate about private investment in healthcare continues. In addition to the health ministers of the federal states, the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance (GKV-Spitzenverband) stricter rules. “There must be no cherry picking when founding and operating MVZs. They have to do what the patients need and not just what is most lucrative for them,” says Stefanie Stoff-Ahnis, board member of the GKV umbrella association.

Nevertheless, she sees a valuable contribution to supply in the MVZ. “Because they have the potential to be there for the patients with bundled expertise and cooperative collaboration of several doctors in one place and without long distances.”

11.7% of the practitioners have an offer to take over the practice

In any case, there is great interest in converting medical practices into MVZs. According to a recent survey by the Health Foundation, 11.7% of resident doctors have already received a takeover offer from an investor. “And more than a third of all doctors would consider such an offer, provided the conditions are right,” reports research director Prof. Dr. medical dr re. pole. Konrad Oberman.

Specialist practices are popular with investors

According to the information, specialist practices are particularly in demand: around every sixth specialist (17.1%) has already spoken to investors about a takeover. For dentists it is 14.8%, for general practitioners 12.6 percent. The interest in the practices of psychological psychotherapists is significantly lower: only around 4% have received a corresponding offer here so far.

In fact, the idea of ​​being bought out by an investor is not a nightmare scenario for all residents. A good third of the doctors who have already received an offer are open to investors taking over the practice. 8.5% accepted the offer they received, another 25.5% would have done so if the conditions had been right. 66% declined the offer. In relation to the total population, 1% of the doctors in private practice have already sold their practice to an investor.

And there could be more. Of the practice owners who have not yet received an offer, almost 40% stated that they are interested in principle – provided that the conditions are right. However, the fact that this is often not the case is shown by both the low rate of offers actually accepted and numerous free text answers (example: “The offers from investors that I know of cover the actual value [der Praxis] only to a frighteningly small extent.”).

The areas of ergotherapy and physiotherapy are obviously also interesting for investors. Here, 8.8% and 8.7% of those surveyed have already received an offer.

For or against selling to investors?

There are obviously different views as to whether the development is positive or negative. Head of research Obermann is in favor of a carefully considered mix of market and government elements that makes it possible to use resources sensibly and economically. “And without interfering in the content of the doctors’ therapy decisions.” Financial investors are just as little saviors as the privately owned practice is a guarantee of performance and quality. “And at the latest where no successor for a practice can be found, a sale to an investor may also be a better solution for the affected patients than a complete closure.”