Every third flight from Zurich takes off late

Every third plane takes off late in Zurich – and soon even more patience will be needed
New figures from Zurich Airport show how the industry has been struggling with delays since the end of the pandemic. And this summer, a military exercise will require passengers to be even more patient.
The airline Swiss is committed to “traditional values” and “highest product and service quality”. This also includes a very Swiss virtue: punctuality. But there is a lot of resin here. Crises on various fronts ensure that timely starts have become rare.