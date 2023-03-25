Home Business Everything about stocks: the physicist and the beast Stock market – the formula for success in investing
Business

Everything about stocks: the physicist and the beast Stock market – the formula for success in investing

by admin
Everything about stocks: the physicist and the beast Stock market – the formula for success in investing

Er recognizes patterns, can distinguish between exaggeration and the fundamental. Our guest is already using AI to decode the exchanges. And it gets even better. Because the physicist is also the head of one of the largest German fund companies. Head of Deca. The man who provides millions of Sparkasse savers with funds. A conversation with Ulrich Neugebauer.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.

You can find the AAA newsletter here.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

You may also like

Healthcare, Schillaci: “More money for those on the...

Who is the CEO of TikTok Shou Zi...

All three officials of the Federal Reserve said...

Covid vaccination damage: Doctors call for simplification of...

Euromobiliare trustee (Credem), Oscar Anni is the new...

Melons and Macron, thaw after 5 months. The...

Real estate crisis: Demand for condominiums plummeted

Mps, the government will indicate Lovaglio as CEO...

Fisker: Start-up aims to sell one million vehicles

Open Arms process, Salvini in Palermo. Ong: we...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy