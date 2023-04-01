With the night bus to Barcelona: a Swiss company promises green travel – the bus drivers come from Belgium From the end of the year, the Swiss start-up Twiliner wants to offer luxurious night bus trips to European cities – and do some things differently than Flixbus and Co. Among other things, a new seat has been developed. But some questions are still open.

This is what it should look like on the Twiliner night bus. Visualization: ZVG

There has never been a seat like this before. Luca Bortolani, founder of the Swiss start-up Twiliner, invented it to make the vision of a comfortable night coach possible. Together with an English manufacturer of aircraft seats, his team has developed a first-class seat for coaches and applied for a patent. Unlike conventional bus seats, this can not only be tilted slightly, but also laid completely flat and used as a bed.