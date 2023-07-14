Home » Everything happens in Europe, but nobody notices it
Business

Everything happens in Europe, but nobody notices it

by admin
Everything happens in Europe, but nobody notices it

It seems that no one is interested in the espionage that has emerged in recent weeks against Europe, only the newspaper “Domani” talks about it, where it presents the story of Mario Brero, founder of the private intelligence agency Alp Service (based in Geneva), with a passport Swiss and Italian, according to which on 8 August 2017 he went to Abu Dhabi to meet a local intelligence officer, Matar. Then Arianne Ghersi always very attentive to what happens to her in the Mediterranean with her articles published on various sites. But let’s try to understand: “Dark PR”, whose method is substantiated in discretely spreading a huge amount of compromising information capable of discrediting the “enemies”. The cost of the operation amounts to around 6 million euros and the agency operates according to a precise schedule: •file the subjects in order to have the most truthful picture possible •make efforts to ensure that negative articles of the character are published in well-known newspapers so as to discredit him in the eyes of the “public” opinion •make use of the articles to be able to modify the information on Wikipedia and on the main related sites •convey this information to such an extent that it is included in bank or major company databases so that they can be reliable sources for the evaluation of a customer It is therefore clear how the reputational damage is correlated with the financial one. This “system” was used to undermine the dignity of Qatar by putting it in a bad light as a direct supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood. Hypothetically, in an increasingly ignorant and superficial world, we might not even be interested in an internal war between two Gulf powers, but in this case we should also overlook the existence of very numerous “collateral” victims: professionals in the field of communication (journalists) and of the financial world (companies and entrepreneurs).

See also  Valentina Bìssoli: "Sexiest athlete? Camila Giorgi. Could be a model"

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Russia: New figures show how badly the economy...

China’s Shipbuilding Industry Sets New Records: A Look...

Minimum wage, amendment by the majority to scuttle...

Confidence in Germany as a business location is...

Resolution 23 of 07/10/2023 – Authorization of expenditure...

Before and after photo: How Zuckerberg trained to...

Work, Calderone: “I don’t believe in the minimum...

Han Zheng Discusses Economic Cooperation with Standard Chartered...

Scholz only sees himself at the beginning of...

Discrepancy Between Retail Sales Statistics and Small Business...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy