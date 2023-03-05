11
Everything on stocks Stock market podcast
Subscription alert on Insta and Manfred Krug was right!
In today’s episode “Alles auf Aktien” financial journalists Philipp Vetter and Laurin Meyer talk about TeamViewer’s hope for a new ManU owner and good news about Gerresheimer.
AIt is also about Commerzbank, Airbus, MTU, Elmos Semiconductor, Meta, Alphabet, Snap, Twitter, Apple, Telekom, T-Mobile USA, GD Towers, Dish and United Internet.
Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.
You can find the AAA newsletter here.