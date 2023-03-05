Home Business Everything on shares: The comeback of Telekom shares
Business

Everything on shares: The comeback of Telekom shares

by admin
Everything on shares: The comeback of Telekom shares
Everything on stocks Stock market podcast

Subscription alert on Insta and Manfred Krug was right!

DWO_Podcast_Teaser_AllesaufAktien_Vetter_Meyer_bn Copy

WELT business correspondent Philipp Vetter (left) and WELT finance editor Laurin Meyer.

Source: Martin UK Lengemann/WELT, Montage: Infographic WELT/Beate Nowak

In today’s episode “Alles auf Aktien” financial journalists Philipp Vetter and Laurin Meyer talk about TeamViewer’s hope for a new ManU owner and good news about Gerresheimer.

AIt is also about Commerzbank, Airbus, MTU, Elmos Semiconductor, Meta, Alphabet, Snap, Twitter, Apple, Telekom, T-Mobile USA, GD Towers, Dish and United Internet.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.

You can find the AAA newsletter here.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

See also  IL Investimenti enters the nautical sector

You may also like

Apple is reportedly working on its own Bluetooth...

Bangladesh – 2000 dwellings destroyed by fire in...

Affordable electric car? 6 e-cars in comparison –...

Global PC market shrinks 28 percent in fourth...

Everything on stocks: Microsoft settles the dispute over...

CDP appoints Fabbri as new CEO of Ansaldo...

Ideal L7 starts to deliver the SUV with...

Airbus corruption scandal: Great Britain waives criminal proceedings

Report: Apple plans to develop its own displays...

There is also the offer of Cdp and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy